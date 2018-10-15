× Virginia granted federal funds for Hurricane Florence major disaster declaration

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s request for a major disaster declaration that would speed up federal funds to help communities recover from the impact of Hurricane Florence has been approved.

Governor Northam announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the declaration that will award the Commonwealth up to 75 percent of local and state costs incurred in preparation and response to the storm.

President Trump approved the federal aid Monday.

“Virginia has been working closely with the president and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to coordinate our response to Hurricane Florence and to seek disaster aid to offset the cost of preparing for and responding to this historic storm,” said Governor Northam. “The award of these funds will allow the Commonwealth to complete our recovery efforts and will help local and state governments to pay for the costs incurred from storm damage and response operations.”

The National Weather Service confirmed a total of ten tornadoes in Virginia on September 17, including three in Chesterfield County, three in the City of Richmond, one in Richmond/Henrico County.

The NWS said as remnants of Florence tracked north it created near-ideal conditions for low-topped supercells to produce tornadoes in the Richmond metro area.

“Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in Henry, King and Queen, Lancaster, Nelson, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Russell counties and the independent cities of Newport News, Richmond, and Williamsburg. Other localities may be added at a later date.” according to a release from the governor’s office.

This funding may include:

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures taken to save lives and protect property and public health. Emergency protective measures assistance, including direct federal assistance is available to the Commonwealth, tribal and local governments, as well as certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis. (Source: FEMA funded, Commonwealth administered)

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for repairing or replacing damaged public facilities, such as roads, bridges, utilities, buildings, schools, recreational areas, and similar publicly owned property, as well as certain private non-profit organizations engaged in community service activities. (Source: FEMA funded, Commonwealth administered)

Payment of not more than 75 percent of the approved costs for hazard mitigation projects undertaken by the Commonwealth, tribal, and local governments to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural disasters. (Source: FEMA funded, Commonwealth administered)