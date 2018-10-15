× Tractor trailer overturns on I-95 ramp, spills thousands of pounds of wood chips

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An estimated 30,000 pounds of wood chips were spilled into a ramp connecting Route 288 south to I-95 north on Monday after a tractor-trailer driver entered a curve too fast and overturned his vehicle.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation reveals that Brandon Eskew, 31, of Clover, was driving a 2007 Freightliner tractor hauling approximately 70,000 pounds of wood chips. While attempting to exist, Eskew entered the curve too fast, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn and lose half of its load.

Eskew was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. He has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The ramp was re-opened at approximately 11:04 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.