Suspect sought in theft from Carytown business

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are searching for a man wanted for shoplifting from a business in Carytown earlier this month.

Carl A. Watkins, 37, is wanted on a grand larceny charge for stealing sunglasses from a Carytown business.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on October 4, Carl Watkins entered a business in the 3300 block of West Cary St. Surveillance footage shows him taking sunglasses and leaving the store. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Watkins entered the business again and stole additional sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding Carl Watkins’ location or this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.