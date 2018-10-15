Shooting reported on Skipwith Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Skipwith Road in western Henrico County, according to Henrico Police.

The shooting happened off campus and that the victim came on campus, possibly looking for help, according to Henrico Police Lt. Lauren Hummel.

One shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police added.

The shooting happened across the street from Skipwith Elementary School.

The school was not involved in the shooting, police said.

The school has been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Additional details about the incident have not yet been released.

