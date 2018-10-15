RICHMOND, Va. – Mark Your Calendars! The Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program is hosting its Annual “Shell Raisers Shindig,” where some of the top chefs from around the commonwealth will lend their culinary talents. Chef Bobo Catoe, Jr., Chef de Cuisine at Alewife, showed us how to make his signature fish creation with Soy Glaze and Peanut Crunch. The Shell Raisers Shindig will be held Sunday, October 21st from 2:00-5:00pm at Libbie Mill - Midtown, located at 4901 Libbie Mill East Street. It’s $50 for individual tickets and $90 for couples. Those tickets are all inclusive. To learn more about the event, you can visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/538154733277276/.
