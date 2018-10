RICHMOND, Va. - The PDRA Brian Olson Memorial 2018 World Finals kicks off October 18th and goes through October 21st. Tommy Franklin, owner of the Virginia Motorsports Park talked about what’s in store. The action takes place at the Virginia Motorsports Park located at 8018 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie. For more information, give them a call at 804-862-3174 or visit them online at www.pdra660.com