Watch Nikki-Dee make her baby announcement

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nikki-Dee Ray's long-term forecast is looking... quite busy.

The CBS 6 morning meteorologist announced Monday that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

"T. Copeland is being promoted to big brother!" Nikki-Dee posted on Facebook after the on-air announcement. "David and I are so excited to announce that we will be welcoming another Baby Wren into our family - April 2019. Yes, that means they will be 15 months apart. Yes, that means 2 under 2. And we couldn’t be more thrilled!"

Thomas Copeland, the couple's first child, was born in January 2018.

