Investigation underway after man killed in Henrico
Skipwith Road shooting

Medicare enrollment begins

Posted 12:22 pm, October 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:11PM, October 15, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. - The Fall season brings many things, including time to reassess your benefits, including health insurance. October 15th is the start of the annual Medicare enrollment period. Elena McFann, Regional CEO of United Healthcare and Retirement shared the important details.  You have until October 15th until December  7th. For more information on United Healthcare, you can visithttps://www.uhcmedicarehealthplans.com.