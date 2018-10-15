Police identify 19-year-old found shot to death in Westover Hills apartments parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found shot to death in the Westover Hills neighborhood in Richmond.

Officers were called to the to the Ashton Square Apartments in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for multiple reports of a man down at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Earlier calls to police indicated a possible second victim, but once on the scene, detectives discovered just one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Lee M. Hudson Jr. of the 1600 block of Gunn Street.

"We have detectives now canvassing the area trying to find out eyewitnesses or people who may have heard what happened and can get the backstory of what led to this tragic moment," Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said.

Police say they're unsure of a motive at this time but are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We're always interested in calls as quickly as we can get. The sooner we can get people to tell us, even anonymously or on Crime Stoppers, they're so many ways to get a hold of us. That way and we can get detectives working," said Lepley.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.