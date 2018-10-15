Is Investing like gambling?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - When you purchase stocks or bond, you are taking a chance that it will be profitable, but, as we’ve seen, there’s also a big chance of loss. Some even compare it gambling, as you hope for a high return. Local money expert, JB Bryan talked about this very topic. To help you know more about money and personal finance, JB Bryan offers free webinars and seminars weekly. For more information, you can visit her website at www.jbbryan.com or by giving them a call at 804-780-1025.