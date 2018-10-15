‘Holy cow!’ CBS 6 News team surprises dedicated viewer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Ruth Edwards of Chesterfield County has been watching CBS 6 for more than 4 decades and maybe our most enthusiastic viewer.

She sent us a sweet email, telling us how much she loved the newscasts, our team, and our three weather dogs. We were so impressed, we decided to surprise her with some goodies and a gift card as part of the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

Anchors Bill Fitzgerald, Candace Burns, senior reporter Wayne Covil, and traffic reporter Raymond Hawkes surprised Ruth in Storm Rider 6 at her Chesterfield home.

“We are on a patrol to find our biggest fan and you may just be our biggest fan,” said Fitzgerald.

“Holy How,” said Ruth.

“Hi, how are you? I’ve never seen you before, except every evening,” she added with a laugh.

“We decided to come down and meet you and also give you a few gifts, just a little gift bag with a bunch of treats inside,” said Fitzgerald. “We just want to thank you so much for being such a loyal fan and saying such sweet things about all us.”

“Wonderful. Thank you very much,” said Ruth. “Thank you for stopping by, this was quite the surprise.”

