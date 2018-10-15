× Former American Idol contestant charged with dealing heroin in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Former “American Idol” contestant Antonella Maria Barba was arrested in Norfolk Thursday for heroin distribution.

She was charged with heroin distribution of 100 grams or more, according to the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, WTKR reports.

Barba placed in the top 16 on the 6th season of American Idol in 2007. She also appeared on a 2012 episode of “Fear Factor.”

She is being held at Norfolk City Jail after being denied bond.

If convicted, Barba faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, under Virginia law.

Her next court date is scheduled for October 22.