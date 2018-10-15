× Chesterfield woman killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police released the name of the woman who was killed in a Friday morning crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. Earsielene Lee, 74, of Otterdale Road, was a passenger in the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan involved in the crash.

“[The] Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike when it struck the rear of a Toyota Camry, which was also traveling east. The Dodge then continued east, ran off the road to the right and struck a tree,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Dodge and two additional passengers in the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.”

The crash was reported along the 13700 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Charter Colony Parkway, at about 9 a.m. on Friday, October 12.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.