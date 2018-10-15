Dominion Energy close to restoring power to all Richmond-area neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four days after Tropical Storm Michael blew through Richmond, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands in Central Virginia, Dominion Energy crews continued their work to restore power to the hardest hit neighborhoods.

One power crew spent hours Monday on Wilmer Avenue in Henrico where a tree came down on top of a power line.

"This is indicative of the kind of work we’re doing on what we hope is the last day of restoration," Dominion Energy spokesperson Rob Richardson said.

He said crews have worked up to 15-hour shifts bringing power back to the more than 600,000 customers who lost power after Thursday's storm. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, about 6,000 customers remained without power in Central Virginia.

The majority of those outages were in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

"At the beginning of the storm when there are thousands -- hundreds of thousands -- without power, we do everything we can to get the largest number of customers back on," Richardson explained. "But then eventually we have these jobs where you have smaller numbers of people, and these people have been out of power since Thursday night most of them."

He said once crews finished at one location, the move on to the next.

"If they get done at two, they’re not done for the rest of the day. They go to another job and keep working," Richardson said.

Richardson said Dominion Energy planned to keep their promise to those still in the dark.

"At the beginning of the storm we said we would have most of our customers restored by Monday. That’s still our goal," said Richardson, "But some customers may run into Tuesday. But we’re trying to get everyone restored as quickly and safely as possible"

