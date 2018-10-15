Deputies use Doritos to catch wayward pig

HIGHLAND Calif. – A couple of sheriff’s deputies knew just what to do when confronted with a giant pig roaming loose in a California neighborhood on Saturday. They reached for the Doritos.

Deputies responded to the unusual radio call reporting a swine “the size of a mini horse” roaming loose, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a written statement.

“Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and, due to previous calls, knew where he lived,” according to the statement.

The deputies hatched a plan.

“They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag,” the statement said. “They made a trail and he followed.”

“We were able to put him back in and secure the gate,” Deputy Ponce said. “It was fun!”