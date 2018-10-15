Come out and celebrate “Artober VA”

RICHMOND, Va. - Artober VA celebrates arts and culture in Richmond and the Tri-Cities all month long. They’ve got some great events lined up, including a collaborative event with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. Scott Garka, President of CultureWorks, along with Jamie O. Basket, the CEO of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, joined us to talk about the events they have planned. Artober VA runs all month long. For more information, you can visit them online at www.artoberva.com. You can also find them on Twitter and Instagram at @CultureWorksRVA. Follow them on social media at artoberVA and #artoberVA
