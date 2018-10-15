× Police release name of Henrico homicide victim

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are looking for information after someone was killed in the county.

Angelo Dominic Watson, aka Angel Monicure, was found dead Friday evening about about 5:49 p.m., according to a Henrico Police spokesperson.

“Henrico Police responded to Evergreen Road near the intersection of Stoney Run Parkway to investigate a homicide,” the spokesperson said. “The victim has been identified as Angelo Dominic Watson, a 36-year-old, black male.”

Police have not yet released additional information about the homicide, but asked the public for help learning more about the incident and the victim.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information regarding this offense and/or victim is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also

download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.