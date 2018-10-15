Video shows naked sailor arrested at Busch Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A U.S. Navy sailor was charged with a variety of crimes following an incident which left him naked and handcuffed at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Adrian Gilbert Cardenas, 21, was arrested Friday night after park goers called James City County Police to report a naked man running around in the Italy and Germany parking lots. He was attempting to get into other peoples’ cars, WTKR reported.

Witnesses were able to hold Cardenas in place until police arrived.

When the officer arrived, Cardenas began fighting with the witnesses and the officer, video taken at the scene by Brandon Ragans showed.

The officer used a stun gun to finally subdue Cardenas.

Cardenas was taken to the hospital to be treated due to his alcohol and narcotic intake, WTKR reported.

He was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

Cardenas is stationed on the USS George H.W. Bush in Norfolk.

The following unedited video is not suitable for all viewers.