1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Dinwiddie County Monday evening.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at Cox and Wells Roads at approximately 8:08 p.m.

The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Police say they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

The crash has closed all westbound lanes on Route 460 until further notice for crash cleanup. All eastbound lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.