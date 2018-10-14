Warm air returns briefly this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We woke up to the coolest lows since early May for most areas with widespread temperatures in the 40s.

Warmer air will surge back into the region Sunday night and Monday. Morning lows will be in the 50s, and afternoon highs will break 80° across southeastern Virginia.

A cold front will pass through early Tuesday and bring back much cooler weather.

Temperatures will rise a little on Wednesday before another shot of cool air arrives for Thursday. Temperatures will moderate slightly Friday into Saturday before some chilly air arrives Sunday, when highs may fail to hit 60°.

