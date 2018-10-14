VDOT: 90 roads remain closed, some need ‘extensive repairs’

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said about 90 roads remained closed in Central Virginia as crews continue to make repairs from damage caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

VDOT officials noted that 100 roads impacted by the storm have reopened after crews inspected and repaired them, but about 90 others remain closed because of flooding or downed trees/power lines.

Officials said the following roads have “significant damage and require extensive repairs:”

Denisville Rd. (Rt. 614) over West Creek in Amelia County.

Soap Stone Rd. (Rt. 645) over Flat Creek in Amelia County.

Mt. Herman Rd. (Rt. 606) over Otterdale Branch in Chesterfield County.

County Line Rd. (Rt. 628) over North Meherrin River in Lunenburg County.

Jennifer Creek Ln. (Rt. 691) over Big Juniper Creek in Lunenburg County.

Germantown Rd. (Rt. 685) over Spring Creek in Lunenburg County.

Wards Corner Rd. (Rt. 688) over Big Juniper Creek in Lunenburg County.

Tyler Rd. (Rt. 619) near Deep Creek in Nottoway County.

Cary Shop Rd. (Rt. 624) over Horsepen Branch in Nottoway County.

Bethel Church Rd. (Rt. 625) over Nottoway River in Nottoway County.

Jonesboro Church Rd. (Rt. 645) over the Camp Pickett Lake in Nottoway County.

Petersburg Rd. (Rt. 603) over Butterwood Creek in Powhatan County.

Rocky Ford Rd. (Rt. 603) over Rocky Ford Creek in Powhatan County.

Officials noted that damage assessments are continuing and that the number of damaged roads will likely increase.

“At this point, there is no estimated timeline for repairs,” officials said.

Additionally, many roads will remain closed until flooding subsides and that flooded roads and bridges must be inspected before being reopened.

Thanks to the hard work of our crews, around 100 roads have reopened in our region. Some roads and bridges will require extensive repairs #HurricanMichael https://t.co/muFZE9xeww pic.twitter.com/vZ3n7ka9Bw — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) October 14, 2018

VDOT officials urged motorists are encouraged to check road conditions and take the following precautions:

If a traffic signal is out, drivers are advised to treat the intersection as a four way stop.

Never drive through water flowing across a road. It takes only six to 12 inches of water to float a small vehicle.

Never drive around barricades. Remember, the road has been closed for your safety.

Slow down when driving through standing water. Driving too fast through water could cause you to lose control and hydroplane.

You can report downed trees or high water by calling VDOT at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

Click here for the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.

If you spot road or bridge damage, and can do so safely, upload your pics to our gallery by clicking “submit your photo” button below.

Related stories Dominion: Majority of customers will have power restored by Monday