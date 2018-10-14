Monday is last day to register to vote in November’s midterm elections

RICHMOND, Va. — Time is running out if you need to register to vote in Virginia for the upcoming midterm elections in November.
The state is holding multiple races, including one for Senate between incumbent Tim Kaine (D) and Corey Stewart (R).
There is also a contentious 7th Congressional District race between incumbent Dave Brat (R) and Abigail Spanberger (D).
You can watch Brat debate Spanberger Monday night in Culpeper, Virginia. The debate will be broadcast live on CBS 6.3 (Comcast 206, Verizon 466, and over the air) and available for live stream on both WTVR.com and the CBS 6 Facebook page.
- To register to vote in Virginia, click here.
- To see who is running in the 2018 midterm elections, click here.
- To find where you will vote, click here.
- Absentee voting information can be found here.