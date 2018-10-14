Monday is last day to register to vote in November’s midterm elections

RICHMOND, Va. — Time is running out if you need to register to vote in Virginia for the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Monday, Oct. 13 is the final day for citizens in the Commonwealth to register before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The state is holding multiple races, including one for Senate between incumbent Tim Kaine (D) and Corey Stewart (R).

There is also a contentious 7th Congressional District race between incumbent Dave Brat (R) and Abigail Spanberger (D).

You can watch Brat debate Spanberger Monday night in Culpeper, Virginia. The debate will be broadcast live on CBS 6.3 (Comcast 206, Verizon 466, and over the air) and available for live stream on both WTVR.com and the CBS 6 Facebook page.