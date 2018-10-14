October 13th College and High School Football Whiparound

13 games were on Saturday's sportscast:

Virginia Tech beat North Carolina 22-19

UVA topped 15th ranked Miami 16-13

Richmond downed Delaware 27-24

JMU blanked Villanova 37-0

William & Mary fell to Towson 29-13

VSU lost at Bowie State 20-15

VUU defeated Chowan 48-38

Randolph Macon routed Shenandoah 45-14

In High School games, Atlee downed Lee-Davis 42-21

Dinwiddie defeated Meadowbrook 56-6

Hopewell shutout Prince George 42-0

Douglas Freeman kept J.R. Tucker winless 35-7

Trinity lost at home to Fork Union 20-16