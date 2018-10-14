October 13th College and High School Football Whiparound

13 games were on Saturday's sportscast:
Virginia Tech beat North Carolina 22-19
UVA topped 15th ranked Miami 16-13
Richmond downed Delaware 27-24
JMU blanked Villanova 37-0
William & Mary fell to Towson 29-13
VSU lost at Bowie State 20-15
VUU defeated Chowan 48-38
Randolph Macon routed Shenandoah 45-14
In High School games, Atlee downed Lee-Davis 42-21
Dinwiddie defeated Meadowbrook 56-6
Hopewell shutout Prince George 42-0
Douglas Freeman kept J.R. Tucker winless 35-7
Trinity lost at home to Fork Union 20-16