Family of Lt. Brad Clark grateful for outpouring of love and support

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The family of Lt. Brad Clark, the Hanover County firefighter killed after a tractor-trailer struck a firetruck working an accident during Tropical Storm Michael, released a statement Sunday thanking the community for the "outpouring of love and support" in the wake of the tragedy.

The following is the complete statement from the Clark Family:

The Clark family cannot begin to express our gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love and support we have received since we lost Brad on Thursday night. The Clark family has always been very proud of our public safety family as well as our wonderful Hanover community. While our mourning is far from over, we are encouraged to know that we will be able to continue to lean on the support of so many. Now we ask the community to support the families of the two wounded firefighters that sill have a long road ahead of them. Thoughts, prayers, encouraging words, and simple acts of kindness are welcome at any time and mean so much. Many people have asked about making financial donations and those intentions are greatly appreciated. To offer the most reliable way to make such donations, we encourage people that would like to donate to visit the Hanover CREW Foundation and click on the "Donate" tab. The foundation is working with the families to ensure all donations are being used to meet the needs of each of the families.

Memorial service for Lt. Brad Clark will be held Wednesday at Meadow Event Park Lastly, we remind everyone that the driver of the other vehicle involved in Brad’s accident had no evil intentions in his heart Thursday night. He is also seriously injured and his family is hurting as well. We harbor no ill will toward him. We wish only comfort for his family and healing for his wounds and encourage the community to do the same. The Clark family is both proud and moved beyond measure to know that Brad had such a profound impact on so many people. Brad was a dedicated public servant and family man. We delight in the joyous years we spent with Brad and the time we had to know the hero that he was, long before he laid down his life so that others may live. Sincerely,

The Clark Family

Officials announced Saturday a memorial service for 43-year-old Clark will take place Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Meadow Event Park (Farm Bureau Center -- 13191 Dawn Boulevard) with a reception following the service.

Additionally, visitations will take place at the Woody Funeral Home on Parham Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. as well as 6 to 8 p.m. (1771 North Parham Road)

Lt. Clark was killed and three other firefighters were injured after troopers said their firetruck was rear-ended on I-295 near Pole Green Road at 9 p.m.

"The fire engine had its emergency lights activated while stopped in the far left lane and shoulder," Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said. "A southbound tractor-trailer rear-ended the fire engine and struck four firefighters who were outside the fire engine."

Clark, from Station 6, Hanover County Fire and EMS, died at the scene.

Officials said two other firefighters were transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A fourth firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to troopers.

"The current conditions of our Firefighters at VCU Health Systems are as follows: Firefighter/Medic #1 - Stable Condition. Firefighter/Medic #2 - Serious, but Stable Condition," Hanover County Fire-EMS Department officials said Friday.

Hanover County Fire-EMS Chief Jethro Piland visited with both firefighters at VCU Medical Center on Friday.

"He's reporting that both are progressing through the healing process," Hanover County Fire-EMS Department officials posted around 5:30 p.m. Friday. "Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

Firefighter: Clark was devoted to his family and loved his job

Shawn Jones, a Richmond firefighter and part-time firefighter for Hanover County, said Clark loved his family, community and country.

"He loved the military, he loved his country and he loved the fire service dearly,” Jones said. “He loved his family and the most recent conversation I know we had was, he was talking about his daughter going to college and he was telling me that these things came fast."

Clark was featured on an Australian TV show earlier this year.

“We all know the stresses of this job," Clark said. "The heat it puts on you, the gear, equipment, they’ll wear you out. You’ve got to be in shape.”

Clark's passion for his job was clear in the interview with Todd Sampson for "Body Hack 2.0."

"I could not go work in an office. Somebody could offer me an office job tomorrow and say they would for $120,000 a year and I'd tell them to pack sand," Clark said.

Over the years, Jones said he grew to love Clark's passion and called him a "man’s man."

