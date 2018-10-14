Clerk held at knife-point during Chesterfield gas station robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for the suspect they say held a clerk at knife-point during a robbery at a Shell gas station in Chesterfield County.

It happened at the Shell Station at 9430 Iron Bridge Road just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the male suspect entered the business, brandished a knife and tried to get into the cash registers. The suspect fled the scene when he was unable to gain access.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as man, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing between 140-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt, black pants, grey shoes, glasses with a black bandanna covering his face.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

37.383430 -77.515653