Man wounded on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond's Northside Saturday night.

Officials said officers found a man shot in the arm and chest by a known suspect in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Paramedics took the person to the hospital. There has been no word yet on his condition.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.