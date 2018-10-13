Thomas Dale holds off Petersburg 28-24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chester, Va. - Chris Tyree ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns but the Thomas Dale Knights needed a late defensive stop to beat Petersburg 28-24 in week 8.

The Knights jumped out to a 14-0 lead after Adam Hall recovered a Crimson Wave fumble and returned it inside the 5, setting up an Ejay Walker 1 yard TD run.

Then, Tyree scored his first TD of the night on a 48 yard run putting the Knights up 14-0.

Petersburg would respond with a 42 yard scoring pass from Meziah Scott to Upton Bailey and then a 22 yard run from Brandon Harvell to take a 16-14 lead. Scott completed 18 of 38 passes for 113 yards. Harvell had 98 yards on the ground and 2 scores.

Tyree's 4th quarter 6 yard TD run was the difference at the Knights improved to 5-2 while the Wave fell to 5-2.