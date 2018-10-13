Semi driver killed in I-64 crash in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Henrico County Friday night.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash with a fatality at eastbound I-64 at the 181 mile marker just after 10:30 p.m.

"The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a 2015 International tractor was traveling eastbound and ran off road left striking several trees," Hill said.

The male driver, who was the only occupant of the semi, died of his injuries at the scene, according to troopers.

The victim's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Hill said the investigation into the crash was in its "preliminary stages" and additional details will be released when they are available.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.