Virginia Michael-related deaths increase to 6 after woman’s body found

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials said Saturday that there are now six confirmed Michael-related fatalities in the Commonwealth after a missing woman's body was recovered in Charlotte County.

State police said a volunteer K-9 rescue team recovered the remains of the 62-year-old Ruby S. Allen, of Eureka, Virginia, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Allen was located approximately a mile from where the vehicle she and two family members were riding in became stranded on a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road in Charlotte County," Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said.

Allen and her son, 36-year-old Ronnie Allen Jr. were swept away in the flash flood over the bridge.

Neither survived the incident, but deputies were able to rescue Ronnie Allen's 17-year-old son.

"I want to commend the incredible number of volunteers who came out to assist with the search efforts for Ms. Allen today," Charlotte County Administrator Dan Witt said. "We are thankful for the hard work and long hours put forth by our volunteer fire and EMS personnel, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. We keep the Allen family in our thoughts and prayers as they seek comfort and peace in the wake of this very tragic situation."

Additionally, Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark was killed and three other firefighters injured after their firetruck was rear-ended on I-295 in Hanover County Thursday night.

There was also a confirmed drowning death in Pittsylvania County due to flashing flooding. Forty-five-year-old James E. King Jr., of Dry Fork, Va., was killed when his vehicle got swept away by floodwaters.

The were two more confirmed deaths attributed to the storm in the City of Danville.