7 tornadoes confirmed in Virginia
Semi driver charged after firefighter killed on I-295
5 Michael-related fatalities in Virginia
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

Manchester remains unbeaten after a 55-7 win over L.C. Bird

Posted 12:02 am, October 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:05AM, October 13, 2018

Chesterfield, VA - If there's one team that has success against L.C. Bird in recent years, it's Manchester.  The Lancers racked up almost 500 yards of offense against the Skyhawks defense in a 55-7 win to stay perfect at 7-0 this season.

Manchester quarterback Brendon Clark threw for under 200 but had three touchdowns, two of which to Collin Harding, who had over 100 yards receiving.

The Lancers defense held Skyhawks running Tre Mason, who came in averaging over 200 yards rushing this season, to just 69 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown.

 