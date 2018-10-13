Manchester remains unbeaten after a 55-7 win over L.C. Bird

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, VA - If there's one team that has success against L.C. Bird in recent years, it's Manchester. The Lancers racked up almost 500 yards of offense against the Skyhawks defense in a 55-7 win to stay perfect at 7-0 this season.

Manchester quarterback Brendon Clark threw for under 200 but had three touchdowns, two of which to Collin Harding, who had over 100 yards receiving.

The Lancers defense held Skyhawks running Tre Mason, who came in averaging over 200 yards rushing this season, to just 69 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown.