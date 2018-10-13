Memorial service for Lt. Brad Clark will be held Wednesday at Meadow Event Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Funeral details have been released for the Hanover County firefighter killed after a tractor-trailer struck a firetruck working an accident during Tropical Storm Michael Thursday night.

Hanover County Fire-EMS officials said a memorial service for 43-year-old Lt. Brad Clark will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Meadow Event Park. (Farm Bureau Center -- 13191 Dawn Boulevard)

Officials said a reception will follow the service.

Additionally, visitation will take place at the Woody Funeral Home on Parham Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. as well as 6 to 8 p.m. (1771 North Parham Road)

Lt. Clark was killed and three other firefighters were injured after troopers said their firetruck was rear-ended on I-295 near Pole Green Road at 9 p.m.

"The fire engine had its emergency lights activated while stopped in the far left lane and shoulder," Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said. "A southbound tractor-trailer rear-ended the fire engine and struck four firefighters who were outside the fire engine."

Clark, from Station 6, Hanover County Fire and EMS, died at the scene.

Officials said two other firefighters were transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A fourth firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to troopers.

"The current conditions of our Firefighters at VCU Health Systems are as follows: Firefighter/Medic #1 - Stable Condition. Firefighter/Medic #2 - Serious, but Stable Condition," Hanover County Fire-EMS Department officials said Friday.

Hanover County Fire-EMS Chief Jethro Piland visited with both firefighters at VCU Medical Center on Friday.

"He's reporting that both are progressing through the healing process," Hanover County Fire-EMS Department officials posted around 5:30 p.m. Friday. "Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

Firefighter: Clark was devoted to his family and loved his job

Shawn Jones, a Richmond firefighter and part-time firefighter for Hanover County, said Clark loved his family, community and country.

"He loved the military, he loved his country and he loved the fire service dearly,” Jones said. “He loved his family and the most recent conversation I know we had was, he was talking about his daughter going to college and he was telling me that these things came fast."

Clark was featured on an Australian TV show earlier this year.

“We all know the stresses of this job," Clark said. "The heat it puts on you, the gear, equipment, they’ll wear you out. You’ve got to be in shape.”

Clark's passion for his job was clear in the interview with Todd Sampson for "Body Hack 2.0."

"I could not go work in an office. Somebody could offer me an office job tomorrow and say they would for $120,000 a year and I'd tell them to pack sand," Clark said.

Over the years, Jones said he grew to love Clark's passion and called him a "man’s man."

Jones, who teaches firefighters Traffic Incident Management (TIM), said interstate calls are some of the most difficult in their line of work.

"We dread being on the interstate,” Jones said. “You have people at speeds of 65 mph and we are trying to get work done. Some have no regard for emergency vehicles."

Jones said he wishes the public would take Virginia's Move Over Law more seriously.

“[There are] secondary accidents because of onlookers, people not paying attention, or people just not obeying…," Jones said. "[We have] the Move Over law in Virginia and people are not respecting that law.”

