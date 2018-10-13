Autumn chill has arrived, but how long will it last?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Much cooler air has finally arrived in the wake of Tropical Storm Michael. The high of 70° Friday broke a long period of above-normal temperatures.

Lows Saturday morning dipped into the upper 40s and lower 50s, some of the coolest readings since May 9.

It will be even colder Sunday morning. Lows will mainly be in the low to mid 40s, but some spots well northwest of Richmond will drop into the 30s.

This will be the coldest morning since May 1. These temperature levels will be a bit below normal, but nowhere near the record low for the day.

Milder temperatures will move in for Monday, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. More cool air will be here for the middle and end of the week.

With the exception of Monday, all of these highs are below normal.

Temperatures will try to moderate a little by Friday, but another shot of cooler air will arrive next weekend into the following week.

