Appomattox River floods Old Towne Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A river flood warning continues Saturday night for the Appomattox River affecting Petersburg as well as Amelia, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Powhatan counties.

Photos from Old Towne Petersburg showed flooding outside the Croaker’s Spot and City Table restaurant.

The National Weather Service reports the river was at 13.7 feet at 8:45 p.m.

The river is forecast to fall below flood stage Monday morning.

Flood stage for the Appomattox is 10 feet.

