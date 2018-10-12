7 tornadoes confirmed in Virginia
Semi driver charged after firefighter killed on I-295
5 Michael-related fatalities in Virginia
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

Search continues for woman swept off bridge during Charlotte County flooding

Posted 5:45 pm, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:47PM, October 12, 2018

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. -- State police said the body of one victim has been recovered and the search for a missing woman continues Friday evening in Charlotte County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said the woman was swept away after the vehicle she and two family members were riding in became stranded on a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael battered the Commonwealth.

Geller said rushing floodwaters from a creek overran the bridge just before 7:30 p.m.

Search for missing woman continues (SOURCE: Virginia State Police)

Search for missing woman continues (SOURCE: Virginia State Police)

"When the woman, an adult male and a 17-year-old male got out of the vehicle, they had to cling to the bridge railing as the rising water rushed around them," Geller said. "The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was able to pull the 17-year-old male to safety. The two adults were swept away in the rushing floodwaters before the deputies could reach them."

Troopers said the male victim's body was recovered by state police overnight.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) officials reported five deaths in Virginia as related to Tropical Storm Michael.

Charlotte County is just under two hours from Richmond.

Related stories