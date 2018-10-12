Search continues for woman swept off bridge during Charlotte County flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. -- State police said the body of one victim has been recovered and the search for a missing woman continues Friday evening in Charlotte County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said the woman was swept away after the vehicle she and two family members were riding in became stranded on a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael battered the Commonwealth.

Geller said rushing floodwaters from a creek overran the bridge just before 7:30 p.m.

"When the woman, an adult male and a 17-year-old male got out of the vehicle, they had to cling to the bridge railing as the rising water rushed around them," Geller said. "The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was able to pull the 17-year-old male to safety. The two adults were swept away in the rushing floodwaters before the deputies could reach them."

Troopers said the male victim's body was recovered by state police overnight.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) officials reported five deaths in Virginia as related to Tropical Storm Michael.

Charlotte County is just under two hours from Richmond.