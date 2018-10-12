× Prince George County residents can dispose of storm debris for no charge this weekend

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The Prince George County Board of Supervisors has authorized that residents in Prince George County can dispose of their storm debris free of charge this weekend.

Citizens can take their storm debris to the Convenience Center on Union Branch road at no charge during business hours Saturday and Sunday. However, only storm debris will be accepted free of charge, and not household waste, tires, white goods or other items. Citizens will pay the normal fees for these items.

The Convenience Center will be open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day.