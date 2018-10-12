RICHMOND, Va. - The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Virginia is excited about their upcoming 3rd Annual “Passport to a Cure” Gala, which includes delicious food and a silent auction. Marie Derby, the Gala Committee Chair, as well as Caroline Pennell, the Gala emcee, and Emily Withers, the Development Coordinator at the Muscular Dystrophy Association, joined us to talk about that event. It will be held November 16th from 6:30-10:30pm at the Hilton Hotel and Spa located at 12042 W. Broad Street in Richmond. For ticket information, or if you would like to donate, you can give them a call at 804-285-2961 or visit www.richmondpassporttoacure.com.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COMMONWEALTH LAW}