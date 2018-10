Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matoaca, Va. - Marcus Dreher threw three touchdown passes and Gage Simmons returned the opening kickoff for a score as Matoaca downed Colonial Heights 38-14.

The win was the first for head coach Jay Parker with the Warriors who improved to 1-6.

Dreher threw for 130 yards and ran for 42 more. Aaron Jones added 76 yards on the ground and a score.

Colonial Heights (2-5) got a 16 yard first half TD run from Deshaun Lilly.