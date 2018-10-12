Semi driver charged in crash that killed Hanover firefighter on I-295

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – State police said the driver of a tractor-trailer that rear-ended a firetruck, killing one firefighter and injuring three others, has been charged in connection with the crash.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said the driver was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control. Hill also said that other charges are pending.

Lt. Brad Clark with Hanover County Fire-EMS was killed and three others firefighters were injured after troopers said their firetruck was rear-ended on I-295 near Pole Green Road at 9 p.m.

Police identified Hanover firefighter killed Thursday night as Lt. Brad Clark. Clark was killed in the line of duty on I-295 when a tractor trailer hit his fire engine at an accident scene. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and @HanoverFireEMS1. pic.twitter.com/Mn8LsI81ry — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) October 12, 2018

Update: Per VSP: 4 Hanover firefighters were hurt when a tractor trailer slammed in to their fire truck on 295S as they assisted 2 motorists involved in a crash. 1 firefighter has died. @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) October 12, 2018

"The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that Hanover Fire Engine and EMS was on scene providing assistance with a two-vehicle crash with all of its emergency equipment activated, when a tractor-trailer traveling southbound struck the engine in the rear," Hill said.

Clark, from Station 6, Hanover County Fire and EMS, died at the scene.

Three others were transported to an area hospital: one with life-threatening injuries and two others with serious injuries, Hill said.

Additionally, the driver of the semi had to be extricated from the truck's cab before being transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Hill said.

There has been no word if weather was a factor in the crash, but Tropical Storm Michael prompted several tornado warnings and lashed the area with heavy rainfall that was torrential at times, meteorologists said.

VDOT officials said all lanes of I-295 south were closed near Route 1 (Exit 43). The I-95 north and south ramps (Exit 84 A) to I-295 south also remained closed as of 11 p.m.

Hill said the investigation into the crash is in its "preliminary stages" with the help of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. Watch CBS 6 News starting at 4 a.m. for updates on this story.