Jalapeno Creamed Corn

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time to get a little “corny.” Friend of the show Shayne Rogers joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to make her creamed corn creation with a kick of jalapeño heat.

3 c corn (fresh, frozen, canned)

1 small white onion, diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

¼ c jalapeno pepper, diced

2 T cilantro, chopped

4 oz butter

4 oz cream cheese

1 c shredded cheddar cheese

Dash of cayenne pepper

Fresh ground black pepper

Melt the butter in a 3 qt skillet over medium heat. Stir corn, onion, pepper and jalapeno into skillet just until heated through. Add cilantro, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, cayenne and black pepper. Stir until cheeses melt and vegetables are well mixed. Pour into a pretty serving bowl and enjoy.