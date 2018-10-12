× Girl in attempted kidnapping screamed, bit suspect’s hand to escape, police say

Police are commending a young girl after she fought off a man who attempted to kidnap her Thursday evening in southwest Aurora.

The 11-year-old girl was walking from her school bus stop in the area of eastbound Exposition Ave. and S. Nome Street at around 5:15 p.m., when a white man walking toward her grabbed her and put his hands over her mouth, according to Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz, who said in a late Friday morning press conference the girl then fought back by screaming and biting the suspect’s right ring finger, causing the suspect to let go. The suspect in the attempted child abduction ran westbound on Exposition and remains on the run.

“This extraordinary young lady did what she needed to do to get away,” said Metz, adding her actions are exactly what should be done when confronted with these types of situations.

“That’s the tip I would give to anybody,” Metz said. “If you face a situation like this, adult or a child, the best thing you can do is fight and fight hard. Scream and scream loud.”

Metz said that they believe a black, older model 4-door sedan driven by a white or Hispanic man was possibly in the area during the attempted kidnapping. He said the person is a possible witness and they ask that he come forward and contact police immediately.

A person of interest in the case was being interviewed but has not been arrested or charged, Metz also said.

During the press conference, Metz pleaded for anyone with information — no matter how insignificant it may be — to contact police, as it could help get someone dangerous off the streets. Additionally, he asked that Aurora residents report any unusual encounter they may have had in the past several weeks.

“Again, this is a very dangerous person that we’re dealing with here… we want to get as much information possible to help build this investigation and this case,” Metz said.

The suspect is described as a 39-year-old skinny white male, measuring approximately 6-feet-4-inches tall with facial hair on his chin. Police said he was last seen wearing sunglasses, a large black coat with a hood, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Aurora Police at (303) 627-3100 or send tips to apdcrimetips@auroragov.org.