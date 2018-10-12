“From the page to screen” with Rebekah Pierce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Rebekah L. Pierce is a Richmond-based playwright and acclaimed author, who is lending her writing expertise to the 16th Annual James River Writers Conference being held this weekend. She’ll be speaking on taking your writing from the page to the screen! The conference is scheduled for October 13th and October 14th, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Rebekah L. Pierce is a guest speaker for the “From the Page to the Screen” Workshop, beginning at 2:00pm Saturday, October 13th For all the information on this weekend’s conference, you can visit www.jamesriverwriters.org/annual-writers-conference. And to learn more about Rebekah L. Pierce and her work, you can go to her website at www.rebekahlpierce.com.