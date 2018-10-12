Exciting salad ideas with Scott Hoyland

RICHMOND, Va. - Salads can be healthy and versatile, and they definitely don’t have to be boring!! Local chef Scott Hoyland recently showed us how to make a sweet and savory salad that is sure to please everyone in your family.
Peach, Prosciutto and Baby Arugula Salad with Burrata and Herbed Crostini
Serves 4
Ingredients:
4 ea. Ripe Peaches
16 Slices Prosciutto
¼ Sliced Red Onion
1 ea. Lemon
1 lbs. Baby Arugula
4 sm. Burrata
2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tablespoon, AR’s Hot Southern Honey
TT Salt and Pepper
8 ea. Herbed Crostini
Method:
1. Cut Peach in half and remove pit. From each half cut 4 slices. 8 slices per salad. 32 altogether.
2. Wrap 16 slices of peaches in prosciutto and reserve.
3. in a large mixing bowl combined, sliced peaches, red onion, arugula, some olive oil and lemon, season with salt and pepper and toss.
4. Arrange in a salad plate, top with wrapped peaches, burrata.
5. Decorated with toasted Crostini, Drizzle with Hot Honey and serve