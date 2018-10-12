Exciting salad ideas with Scott Hoyland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Salads can be healthy and versatile, and they definitely don’t have to be boring!! Local chef Scott Hoyland recently showed us how to make a sweet and savory salad that is sure to please everyone in your family.

Peach, Prosciutto and Baby Arugula Salad with Burrata and Herbed Crostini

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 ea. Ripe Peaches

16 Slices Prosciutto

¼ Sliced Red Onion

1 ea. Lemon

1 lbs. Baby Arugula

4 sm. Burrata

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tablespoon, AR’s Hot Southern Honey

TT Salt and Pepper

8 ea. Herbed Crostini

Method:

1. Cut Peach in half and remove pit. From each half cut 4 slices. 8 slices per salad. 32 altogether.

2. Wrap 16 slices of peaches in prosciutto and reserve.

3. in a large mixing bowl combined, sliced peaches, red onion, arugula, some olive oil and lemon, season with salt and pepper and toss.

4. Arrange in a salad plate, top with wrapped peaches, burrata.

5. Decorated with toasted Crostini, Drizzle with Hot Honey and serve