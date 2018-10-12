City officials outline safety protocol post Tropical Storm Michael
RICHMOND, Va. — As the city works to clean up the after Tropical Storm Michael, residents are asked to take steps to address a myriad of ongoing post-storm safety concerns.
- The James River will remain closed until river water levels subside and a flood warning remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Residents and visitors attending the Richmond Folk Festival or other events near the river are asked to exercise extreme caution.
- City officials request that residents bring debris from their property to the curb and to be patient as The Department of Public Works employees work to collect debris from across the city.
- Residents still without power are asked to take precautions to preserve food and refrigerated medicines
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to keep food cold. Food will stay cold and remain safe to consume for about four hours if doors remain unopened.
- Once power is restored, check the temperatures inside your refrigerator and freezer. If the freezer thermometer reads 40° F or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen. If your freezer does not have a thermometer, check each package of food to determine its safety
- Discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs or leftovers) that has been above 40° F for two hours or more.
- Never drive around road closure barricades. Remember, the road has been closed for your safety.
- Anyone can report downed trees or high water by calling VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).