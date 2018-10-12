× Weekend Events: Midlothian Food Festival, Light the Night Walk,

RICHMOND, Va.–Award winning musician “An Evening Brian Culbertson, ” known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk. Special guests include Jeanette Harris, and Marcus Anderson. Friday, October 12,

At the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Doors open 6 p.m., showtime 7 p.m. , details call 804-510-9999. Information on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/1107305736097455/

30th annual Magnificent Midlothian Food Festival, Presented by Wegmans

At the Westchester Commons 15786 WC Main Street, Midlothian, Sat. Oct 13, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Eat, Drink and Be Magnificent! Live Entertainment with performances by Flat Elvis, South of the James and Totally Random! Live music all day. Enjoy small plates from area restaurants, wine, beer (including Craft Beer), mixed drinks, complimentary soft drinks, and more. Advance tickets are just $30 per person and includes 5 food/beverage tickets. Additional food/beverage tickets can be purchased on-site for $5 each. Children 12 and under free with a paid adult ticket. For more information visit https://www.showclix.com/event/MMFF2018

The Heart Health and Education Fair, Saturday, October 13th, 11am-3pm

The Spirit of the Heart Health and Education Tour in six cities including Richmond, presented by The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC). This is a three-day health initiative Oct. 12 – 14 led by local cardiologist Dr. Phillip B. Duncan and city-wide health and community leaders offering health training, a leadership forum, public health fair and pulpit health messaging. ABC will also present its signature Spirit of the Heart Health and Education Fair at the Richmond Convention Center. The free, family-friendly event will provide resourceful health vendors, a kid’s corner, free health screenings including student athlete EKG’s, food, giveaways, and interactive stage presentations along with an appearance by Screen Actor and Health Advocate Lamman Rucker (OWN Network’s Greenleaf, Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married.) The ABC Community Leader’s Call To Action Forum, is Friday, October 12th (6pm reception/7pm panel) at The Hermes A. Kontos Medical Sciences Building. The expert panel will discuss the Impact of Diversity on Cardiovascular Disease. Distinguished program participants include The Honorable Mayor Levar Stoney, VCU President, Dr. Michael Rao, Senator Jennifer McClellan; VCU’s, Dr. Phoebe Ashley, Dr. Kevin Harris and Dr. Candace Johnson, Bon Secours’ Dr. Yvette C. Johnson-Threat, Richmond City Health Director, Dr. Danny Avula, Women Heart Chair, Rhonda Monroe and more. The event is complimentary with RSVP at: https://abcsohrich.eventbrite.com. For more information on the Association of Black Cardiologists, visit www.abcardio.org.

The Richmond Home Show Presented by Bradley Mechanical

Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Avenue on October 12-14, offer homeowners a one-stop-shop for all of their home project needs. Adult admission is $8 all weekend ($6 in advance online) and attendees 12 and younger get free entry. Senior Day (Friday, October 12) all seniors (60+) get $5 admission at the door. Senior Day will feature numerous senior-specific features, including senior-focused presentations, activity sessions designed just for seniors, and more. Featuring 150+ vendors, presentation by “The House Counselor” Laurie March (HGTV and DIY Network), Senior Day, new products showcase & more. Show hours: Friday, October 12, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 13, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. details at https://richmondhomeshow.com/

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk Saturday, October 13,

Innsbrook Office Park, 4901 Lake Brook Dr., Glen Allen, funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it’s all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers from teams to raise money in support of our mission. Teams and their communities Light The Night will celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer. For details visit http://www.lightthenight.org/events/richmond. Registration Time is 5 p.m., Start & End Time: 5 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Parking in the adjacent parking lot; Walk in distance: 1 mile, Dogs are not allowed, Wheelchairs, Strollers, Scooters are allowed, a Kids Zone and food is available for purchase beyond what is available for Champions for Cures.

Master Class/seminar, entitled “Sexual Conduct, Saturday, October 13, 9:30 a.m. – Noon at the Henrico Tuckahoe Library, 1901 Starling Dr, Henrico

Understanding Your Rights and Navigating the Process” in elementary, middle and high schools, hosted by Get Your House in Order Master Class. This is a FREE SEMINAR with complimentary breakfast. If you are a parent of a school aged youth, ages 12-17, this Master Class is for you. Reservation is required with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. register via the EventBrite link, get details at www.LHLMasterClass.com or call or text 804.554.1797 email info@MaxineLambert.com