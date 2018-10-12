RICHMOND, Va. - Dump trucks, utility trucks, and even a helicopter! You can see all of these things at the 13th Annual “Touch a Truck” event presented by the Junior League of Richmond. At the event, you’ll have the chance to get up close and personal with all kinds of heavy machinery. Elizabeth Anderson, Vice President of Development with the Junior League of Richmond, along with Ashley Allen, the Assistant Chair for Touch a Truck shared all the details. Come on out Saturday, October 20th at the Richmond Raceway Complex from 10:00am-3:00pm. Tickets are available now. A family 4-pack is $15 and general admission for an individual is $5. Children under 1 get in free! It is a rain or shine event. If you’d like to learn more, you can visit them online at www.richmondtouchatruck.org.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND AND THE 2018 “TOUCH A TRUCK”}