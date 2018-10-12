1 dead, 3 injured in Midlothian Turnpike crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and three more are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County Friday morning.

The fatal occurred in the 13700 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Sycamore Square at approximately 9 a.m.

“A 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike when it struck the rear of a Toyota Camry, which was also traveling east. The Dodge then continued east, ran off the road to the right and struck a tree,” according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

A passenger inside the Dodge van was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the van and two additional passengers were transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A Chesterfield Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.

The crash shut down traffic on eastbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike between Charter Colony and Sycamore Square.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.