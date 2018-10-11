Tracking Michael: Here’s how the storm will impact Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tropical Storm Michael continues to move to the north and east bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Local impacts to Central Virginia:

Rainfall — rain will increase across the area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall will be torrential, and 1 to 4 inches of accumulation are expected. There may be some pockets across southern and southeastern Virginia that see over 5 inches of rain. A flash flood watch has been issued this morning into Friday morning.

Winds — wind gust speeds will likely exceed 35 mph across central, southern and eastern Virginia. Some gusts over 45 mph will be possible tonight into early Friday morning. Wind speeds will decrease Friday afternoon.

We will dry out on Friday. A cold front will usher in much cooler and less humid weather for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s, and overnight lows will be in the 40s to lower 50s.

Additional cold fronts will move through Monday and Wednesday.