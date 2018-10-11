Tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — The center of Tropical Storm Michael will track just to our southeast, keeping the threat for heavy rain, gusty winds and some tornadoes in the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

The environment near and ahead of the system will be conducive for tornado development, especially across eastern and southeastern Virginia.

The tornado risk is quite high, with a 10% chance of tornado development across southeastern Virginia.

Here is a review of tornado safety tips:

Click here for the latest watches, warnings and advisories.

Heavy rainfall will spread across the state during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall will be torrential, with over 1″ possible in under an hour. Total rainfall could exceed 5″ in some locations.

A flash flood watch is in effect until Friday morning.

As the storm moves by and away from our area, strong wind gusts will occur. Some gusts over 35 mph are likely with gusts over 45 mph possible, especially across eastern and southeastern Virginia. A wind advisory is in effect for much of the Richmond metro area, and a high wind warning is in effect for the southeastern coast.

Wind speeds will gradually decrease Friday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, and temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links