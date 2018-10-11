× 50,000 without power in Central Virginia due to severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Dominion Energy customers are without power as severe storms move through Central Virginia Thursday evening.

Dominion Energy reports more than 50,000 customers are without power in the Richmond-area. A majority of the outages are located Chesterfield, Goochland, Henrico, Powhatan, and the City of Richmond.

Power outages as 8:05 p.m. Thursday.

Chesterfield: 11,484

Goochland: 5,200

Henrico: 15,338

Powhatan: 4,842

Richmond City: 5,271

Hanover: 7,767

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357. Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can’t tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report downed wire. False reporting delays restoration and can put people in harm’s way, so please only report downed wire if you see it.For more information and updates on Dominion outages and restoration times click here.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.

If you see storm damage, send news tips, photos, and video here.