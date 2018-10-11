× Stafford Sheriffs apprehend juvenile who held up Walmart at knife point

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A juvenile is in custody after robbing a local Walmart at knifepoint and making away with money from the cash register.

On October 10 around 5:00 p.m., a deputy responded to the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road and was told that a suspect had fled on foot towards the west side of the store.

The suspect was located near a neighboring Chick-fil-a and apprehended. A large sum of money was located on his person and he admitted to taking a knife off the Walmart shelf and using it to commit robbery.

The suspect is currently being held at a Juvenile Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office will provide an update when charges are obtained.